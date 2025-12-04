Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Pharmaceutical sector set to gain from rupee fall despite API dependence

Pharmaceutical sector set to gain from rupee fall despite API dependence

Exporters like Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's may see 7-8% revenue lift, yet margins pressured by high raw material import costs

pharma medicine drugs
premium

However, at the same time, India also imports nearly 60-70 per cent of its bulk drug or active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) requirements to make the formulations.

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pharmaceutical sector is set to gain from the rupee’s fall as the country exports drugs and pharmaceutical products worth over $30 billion annually, and is one of the top generic drug suppliers to the world.  However, at the same time, India also imports nearly 60-70 per cent of its bulk drug or active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) requirements to make the formulations. Data from Capitaline shows that companies like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ($1,970 million), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ($1,865 million) and Zydus Lifesciences ($1,238 million) drew a significant amount of their revenues from exports.  According to an industry insider, the topline
Topics : Indian rupee Pharma industry Pharma sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon