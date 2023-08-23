Pilot's death brings focus back on industry norms to handle fatigue

IndiGo pilot Manoj Subramanyam, 40, died of sudden cardiac arrest at the Nagpur airport around noon of August 17, just before boarding a flight that he was scheduled to fly to Pune. The death has brought back the focus on Indian carriers' internal procedures to handle fatigue among pilots and the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms, which were put in place by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in April 2019.

Captain Subramanyam had allegedly operated flights on two consecutive nights of August 15 (Chennai-Trivandrum flight) and August 16 (Trivandrum-Pune flight and Pune-Nagpur-flight), acc