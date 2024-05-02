Plans afoot to organise Kolhapuri chappal trade but it's a slow start

In the heart of Kolhapur, a narrow street bustles with activity. This is the famous Chappal Lane, where shops on either side vie for attention with their wares -- the iconic Kolhapuri chappals, which exemplify the region's rich heritage.



Approximately 4,000 retailers in the district sell these leather slippers. This trade, steeped in tradition, has been chosen by the government for the One District One Product Scheme (ODOP).



These shops, many over five decades old, are a testament to the enduring legacy of the trade, passed down through generations. Today, the third or fourth generation helms many of these establishments.