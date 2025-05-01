PLI scheme: Meity, industry bodies plan roadshows to woo electronics firms

The Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, together with industry stakeholders like the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), is finalising a plan for global roadshows to reach out to potential investors and companies to sell and participate in the ₹22,919 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components.

The countries identified for the roadshows include South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States, the geographies in which big companies manufacturing electronic components are based. Top officials in the ministry as well as representatives of industry bodies will be part of the delegation. The scheme was announced recently and