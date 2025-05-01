Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / PLI scheme: Meity, industry bodies plan roadshows to woo electronics firms

PLI scheme: Meity, industry bodies plan roadshows to woo electronics firms

The countries identified for this roadshow include South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States, the geographies in which big companies manufacturing electronic components are based

ELECTRONIC
Premium

Top officials in the ministry as well as representatives of industry bodies will be part of the delegation.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, together with industry stakeholders like the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), is finalising a plan for global roadshows to reach out to potential investors and companies to sell and participate in the ₹22,919 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components. 
The countries identified for the roadshows include South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States, the geographies in which big companies manufacturing electronic components are based. Top officials in the ministry as well as representatives of industry bodies will be part of the delegation. The scheme was announced recently and
Topics : Electronics industry PLI scheme electronics policy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon