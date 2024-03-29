Sensex (    %)
                             
PNGRB Act likely to be amended after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Will give regulator more clarity on how to deal with a barrage of litigations by city gas firms

Pipes, LNG pipes, natural gas
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) Act, 2006, is likely to be amended after the elections. If so, it is set to give the regulator (PNGRB) more clarity on how to deal with a barrage of litigations by city gas distributors (CGDs) against its orders to notify them as common carriers, officials told Business Standard.

An amended Act will also give the PNGRB a wider scope to deal with new fuels such as biogas, and green hydrogen. These are increasingly becoming key parts of the energy ecosystem, they added.

The government currently recognises natural gas pipelines as either

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd.
