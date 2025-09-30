PNGRB plans draft regulations for hydrogen transport and blending

India’s petroleum regulator is working on a draft regulation governing hydrogen transportation through pipelines and its blending with natural gas, a move which will ensure that the country’s gas pipeline network is ready for hydrogen integration. It will also send out a clear signal to the industry that this future fuel can be transported to the market.

“The draft regulation that will deal with matters like safety norms, technical feasibility, and the tariff to be charged by the pipeline entity etc. will be ready in the next few months,” a senior official privy to the development said.

The regulations, being