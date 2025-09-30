Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / PNGRB plans draft regulations for hydrogen transport and blending

PNGRB plans draft regulations for hydrogen transport and blending

The idea is to ensure the country's gas pipeline network is ready for Hydrogen integration, so as to send a clear signal to the industry that this future fuel can be transported to the market

H2 emission
premium

It has set a target of achieving 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen production annually by 2030, reducing dependence on fossil fuel imports and driving decarbonisation. | File Image

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s petroleum regulator is working on a draft regulation governing hydrogen transportation through pipelines and its blending with natural gas, a move which will ensure that the country’s gas pipeline network is ready for hydrogen integration. It will also send out a clear signal to the industry that this future fuel can be transported to the market.
 
“The draft regulation that will deal with matters like safety norms, technical feasibility, and the tariff to be charged by the pipeline entity etc. will be ready in the next few months,” a senior official privy to the development said.
 
The regulations, being
Topics : Petroleum sector Petroleum Ministry Petroleum natural gas Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon