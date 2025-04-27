Policy allowing captive port berths to PSUs by nomination likely soon

After several rounds of deliberations over the past two years, the Union government may soon launch a policy that will allow state-owned port-dependent industries to get captive berths at major ports by nomination, according to officials aware of the matter.

A port-dependent industry (PDI) is one that is reliant on that major port for the import and/or export of at least 70 per cent of the cargo capacity of the proposed facility for captive cargo. Captive berths allow such industries to have benefits such as priority berthing for their own cargo, among others.

In exchange, the operator pays royalty based