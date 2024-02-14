Talks on CCUS policy in advanced stages: Dastur Energy CEO Atanu Mukherjee

The government is in advanced stages of formulating a policy framework for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), Atanu Mukherjee, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of US-based Dastur Energy told Business Standard.

“There are all indications that it is moving forward, in terms of some kind of a policy instrument to support CCUS,” Mukherjee said.

The policy may be structured like a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, similar to the ones announced by the Centre for green hydrogen in June 2023, and coal gasification last month.

CCUS involves the capture of CO2 from large point sources, including power generation or