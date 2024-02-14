Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Talks on CCUS policy in advanced stages: Dastur Energy CEO Atanu Mukherjee

IOCL working on capturing carbon dioxide, ONGC identifying storage locations

Atanu Mukherjee
Premium

Atanu Mukherjee, President & CEO, Dastur Energy

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is in advanced stages of formulating a policy framework for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), Atanu Mukherjee, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of US-based Dastur Energy told Business Standard.

“There are all indications that it is moving forward, in terms of some kind of a policy instrument to support CCUS,” Mukherjee said.

The policy may be structured like a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, similar to the ones announced by the Centre for green hydrogen in June 2023, and coal gasification last month.

CCUS involves the capture of CO2 from large point sources, including power generation or

Also Read

Congress should rethink on party's face: Sharmistha Mukherjee on Rahul

How carbon emissions accounting helps in achieving net zero targets

Carbon pricing challenges

'Baba felt Rahul had the arrogance of his lineage minus their acumen'

68 companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take lead

Supply chain delays impact investment in speciality steel PLI: Govt

Warehousing & logistics sector resilient amid investment drought: Vestian

Warehousing & Logistics leasing in 2023 exceeded pre-pandemic level by 15%

HC asks Goa to stop operations of 175 commercial set-ups at Anjuna beach

India steel mills most at risk from EU carbon plan, says Goldman Sachs

Topics : hydrocarbon policy Carbon tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon