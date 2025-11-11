Porter, HealthKart deliver multi-fold returns on Kae Capital's first fund

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kae Capital, one of India’s first institutional seed venture capital firms, announced that Porter and HealthKart, two of its earliest investments, have together returned the firm’s maiden Fund I multiple times over, following a series of recent secondary transactions.
 
Launched in 2012, Fund I backed 32 companies across India and the US. Several of these matured into category-defining companies that went on to return the fund many times over. Porter has already returned more than 2x of the fund, while HealthKart has returned the fund on its own with significant further value yet to be realised.
 
