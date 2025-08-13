Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Mixed Q1 results for top drug firms amid price erosion, tariff threat

Mixed Q1 results for top drug firms amid price erosion, tariff threat

Fresh launches boosted growth for players like Lupin, Torrent

medicine, drug
premium

Complex generics and specialty products offer higher margins and regulatory protection, but they remain a small part of most Indian pharma revenue streams. | File Image

Sohini DasAnjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pricing pressure in a key cancer drug, coupled with a steep rise in March shipments to the US ahead of potential tariffs, has led to a mixed performance for top drug exporters to the US in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26). 
Pharmaceutical (pharma) companies like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, and Aurobindo Pharma have posted a fall in exports to the US, primarily due to price erosion in key products. Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a modest 1.5 per cent growth, while Zydus Lifesciences posted a 3 per cent year-on-year growth. In contrast, companies like Lupin, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and
Topics : Pharma industry cancer drugs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon