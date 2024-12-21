Productivity of IT employees on rise even as firms apply brakes on hiring

With fewer workers, information-technology (IT) companies have improved their employee productivity and earnings.

India’s top listed IT companies reported a sharp rise in worker productivity as measured by revenue per employee in the last two years after they put brakes on fresh hiring and rationalised their staff base.

The country’s 10 biggest listed IT companies that are part of the Nifty IT index had net sales of an average of Rs 42.3 lakh per employee in FY24, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 38.7 lakh in FY23 and a four-year low of Rs 34.9 lakh in FY22.

