FAME-III likely to see vehicles sporting government subsidy branding

Move aims to highlight Centre's electric mobility schemes and ensure greater transparency

In July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look
Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 12:10 AM IST
After fertilisers and Covid vaccine certificates, the Centre is now looking to promote itself through electric two and three-wheelers under its flagship electric mobility schemes.

The Centre is learnt to be drafting a plan under which any electric vehicle (EV) sold under its subsidy scheme will have a ministry logo and a certificate informing the customer about the ministry and the scheme.

The government might also mandate self-KYC wherein the customer would need to upload their selfie and do Aadhaar authentication on a government portal to get the vehicle registered.

Senior officials told Business Standard that the

