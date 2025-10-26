Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / ISA to unveil first multi-nation bidding platform for solar power: DG

ISA to unveil first multi-nation bidding platform for solar power: DG

It is a unique moment in ISA's history. It took 25 years to build the first 1,000 GW of solar capacity - and just two years to add the next 1,000 GW

Ashish Khanna, Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA)
premium

Ashish Khanna, Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

International Solar Alliance (ISA), the global treaty-based organisation launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, is set to announce the world's first multi-country joint bidding platform for solar-cum-storage power at its eighth Assembly in Delhi on Monday. In an interview with Sudheer Pal Singh in New Delhi, ISA Director General Ashish Khanna shares the larger vision behind the initiative, among other key priority areas for the alliance. Edited excerpts:      
 
What is the significance of the discussions taking place at the 8th ISA Assembly beginning Monday?
 
It is a unique moment in ISA's history. It took 25 years
Topics : India's solar energy solar power projects
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon