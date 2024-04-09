Q4 preview: Easing of pricing pressure, India biz to boost pharma margins

Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that generic Revlimid (used to treat multiple myeloma) will boost players like Natco, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Aurobindo etc. Photo: Bloomberg

Indian pharma companies are expected to post a 14-15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, analysts forecast, as they attributed this surge to robust domestic business and benefits from benign price erosion in the US.

The Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) growth is estimated to come in around 22-30 per cent Y-o-Y by several brokerages.

Meanwhile, as the fourth quarter is seasonally better for healthcare and diagnostic companies, revenues for hospitals and diagnostic companies overall is expected to grow by 13-15 per cent Y-o-Y, while the Ebitda is expected