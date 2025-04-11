Q4 Preview: Mixed bag for realtors amid moderating residential demand

Top listed real estate developers in India are expected to report a mixed performance in sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), with some missing pre-sales guidance due to project launch delays, even as residential demand across leading cities remained subdued.

“The pre-sales and price growth seen over the past three years has strong embedded profits, and as such, the accounting profits are likely to improve on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. However, collections and operating cash flows are likely to remain tepid at 0 to 5 per cent due to slower sales velocity,