Friday, April 11, 2025 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Q4 Preview: Mixed bag for realtors amid moderating residential demand

Q4 Preview: Mixed bag for realtors amid moderating residential demand

According to Anarock, housing sales across the top seven Indian cities declined by 28 per cent in Q4 FY25, driven by soaring residential prices and geopolitical headwinds

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Premium

The January–March period is typically a strong quarter for real estate.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top listed real estate developers in India are expected to report a mixed performance in sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), with some missing pre-sales guidance due to project launch delays, even as residential demand across leading cities remained subdued.
 
“The pre-sales and price growth seen over the past three years has strong embedded profits, and as such, the accounting profits are likely to improve on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. However, collections and operating cash flows are likely to remain tepid at 0 to 5 per cent due to slower sales velocity,
Topics : Real Estate Housing demand Affordable houses Anarock

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon