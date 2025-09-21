Question over H-1B fee sees techies, students scrambling for answers

A weekend of panic and disbelief swept through thousands of Indian technology professionals on H-1B visas after the United States abruptly announced a steep new visa fee through a Presidential proclamation late on Friday.

For Arun Kumar (name changed), a techie from south Tamil Nadu, the past 30 hours have been a whirlwind of stress and frantic search for a flight ticket to the US.

Kumar works in Michigan for a global giant for almost 15 years on an H-1B visa. He had returned to Tamil Nadu for a two-week visit and was scheduled to fly back on October 3.