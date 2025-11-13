Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Quick commerce feeds revenue appetite of packaged food companies

Quick commerce feeds revenue appetite of packaged food companies

Taste for convenience serves up 50-100% growth for AWL Agri, Tata Consumer, Parle

Companies such as AWL Agri Business, Tata Consumer Products, and Parle Products have all reported higher revenue contributions from the channel.

Sharleen DsouzaAkshara Srivastava Mumbai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Consumer appetite for impulse purchases and convenience is driving a rapid rise in the share of quick commerce (qcom) in food companies’ revenues. Packaged food makers are seeing growth of 50-100 per cent per quarter as more customers opt for faster deliveries and qcom platforms expand their reach nationwide. 
Companies such as AWL Agri Business, Tata Consumer Products, and Parle Products have all reported higher revenue contributions from the channel. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has also seen its sales from qcom double. 
TCPL now derives 14 per cent of its revenue from qcom, up from 10 per cent in the April–June
