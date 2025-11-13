Quick commerce feeds revenue appetite of packaged food companies

Consumer appetite for impulse purchases and convenience is driving a rapid rise in the share of quick commerce (qcom) in food companies’ revenues. Packaged food makers are seeing growth of 50-100 per cent per quarter as more customers opt for faster deliveries and qcom platforms expand their reach nationwide.

Companies such as AWL Agri Business, Tata Consumer Products, and Parle Products have all reported higher revenue contributions from the channel. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has also seen its sales from qcom double.

TCPL now derives 14 per cent of its revenue from qcom, up from 10 per cent in the April–June