Race for speed: Qcom competition hots up as ecom players enter fast lane

As quick commerce (qcom) rose in the popularity charts, it got corner­ed for ignoring the research & develop­m­e­nt (R&D) route to innovation. It’s also been slammed by traders time and again for threats posed to traditional retail ecosyst­em. Despite everything, quick commerce in India is witnessing a new wave, not just with startu­ps and food delivery players crowdi­ng the market, but also with ecommerce (ecom) majors jumping into the fray where speed is all that matters. Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon, for instance, is the latest to launch its quick commerce service, in select pin codes of Bengaluru. The Indian unit of