Rajasthan govt gets ₹23 cr financial approval to boost religious tourism

Rajasthan govt gets ₹23 cr financial approval to boost religious tourism

As per the plan, the funds approved by the finance department would be used on renovation and beautification work at various religious sites

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
File Photo: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

In a bid to boost tourism, particularly religious tourism, in Rajasthan, the finance department has granted financial approval of approximately ₹23 crore to the tourism department for the renovation, beautification, and development of religious tourist destinations, according to a tourism department official.
 
The finance department has also granted approval of over ₹4.35 crore for the conservation, restoration, and development of Nahargarh and Amer as iconic tourist destinations, for promoting heritage tourism in Jaipur, they added. 
 
“We want to give a further boost to religious tourism, and for this, we plan to improve the facilities and services for millions
