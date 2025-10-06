Rajasthan govt gets ₹23 cr financial approval to boost religious tourism

In a bid to boost tourism, particularly religious tourism, in Rajasthan , the finance department has granted financial approval of approximately ₹23 crore to the tourism department for the renovation, beautification, and development of religious tourist destinations, according to a tourism department official.

The finance department has also granted approval of over ₹4.35 crore for the conservation, restoration, and development of Nahargarh and Amer as iconic tourist destinations, for promoting heritage tourism in Jaipur, they added.

“We want to give a further boost to religious tourism, and for this, we plan to improve the facilities and services for millions