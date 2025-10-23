Rajasthan to make 8 mines operational this year, fast-tracks clearances

Rajasthan aims to get eight mines operational this year and has asked government departments to give permissions, including environmental clearance, on priority, said a senior civil servant.

The state is committed to bringing auctioned major mineral mines into operation quickly, said T Ravikant principal secretary for mines and petroleum. Two mines became operational earlier this year and efforts are being made to issue environment clearances for eight more.

Making mines operational will lead to Rajasthan getting an incentive of Rs 300 crore under a central government assistance scheme. The money will help the state in seeking investments in mining, employment,