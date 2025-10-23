Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan to make 8 mines operational this year, fast-tracks clearances

Rajasthan targets 8 new mines in 2025, aiming to boost revenue to ₹12,980 crore, create jobs, and attract investment with fast-track clearances.

Rajasthan earned Rs 9,228 crore from mining in FY25 — almost 24 per cent more from the previous year and among the top revenue sources. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Rajasthan aims to get eight mines operational this year and has asked government departments to give permissions, including environmental clearance, on priority, said a senior civil servant.
 
The state is committed to bringing auctioned major mineral mines into operation quickly, said T Ravikant principal secretary for mines and petroleum. Two mines became operational earlier this year and efforts are being made to issue environment clearances for eight more.
 
Making mines operational will lead to Rajasthan getting an incentive of Rs 300 crore under a central government assistance scheme. The money will help the state in seeking investments in mining, employment,
