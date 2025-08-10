Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Raksha Bandhan rush: Quick commerce platforms face demand overload

Raksha Bandhan rush: Quick commerce platforms face demand overload

As online shoppers flocked to quick commerce platforms for Raksha Bandhan essentials, sales spiked but delivery delays, out-of-stock items, and store unavailability increased for Swiggy Instamart, Bli

India quick commerce
premium

Similar to Swiggy Instamart, Zepto also recorded a rise in sales

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Quick commerce platforms set new Raksha Bandhan sales records this year as Indian online shoppers increasingly turned to doorstep delivery for festive essentials — from rakhis to sweets. However, the surge in demand also led to longer delivery times, out-of-stock items, and store unavailability across Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto, and others.
 
Swiggy Instamart, which partnered with Kalyan Jewellers to offer ₹2,100 voucher cards on orders above ₹499, saw vouchers run out in some locations. In some cases, the benefit was not automatically applied to eligible carts, prompting Instamart to later add a condition that a rakhi be included in the
Topics : E commerce firm Zepto Blinkit rakshabandhan
