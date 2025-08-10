Raksha Bandhan rush: Quick commerce platforms face demand overload

Quick commerce platforms set new Raksha Bandhan sales records this year as Indian online shoppers increasingly turned to doorstep delivery for festive essentials — from rakhis to sweets. However, the surge in demand also led to longer delivery times, out-of-stock items, and store unavailability across Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto, and others.

Swiggy Instamart, which partnered with Kalyan Jewellers to offer ₹2,100 voucher cards on orders above ₹499, saw vouchers run out in some locations. In some cases, the benefit was not automatically applied to eligible carts, prompting Instamart to later add a condition that a rakhi be included in the