Rare earth, tariffs and geopolitics: Centre walks tightrope on trade deal

The celebration of 11 years of the Narendra Modi government comes against the backdrop of fast-moving developments in geopolitics. For instance, talks to arrive at an early trade pact with the United States (US) top the to-do list of the government at this point, according to sources in the know.

Reflecting the unpredictability of the course of the talks, a top government source hinted that the Indian side was keeping fingers crossed, hoping that negotiations with the US would see a positive outcome by the July 9 deadline. If there is no trade deal by then, the 26 per cent