Ready reckoner hikes in Mumbai to make properties costlier to buy

A hike of 3.4 per cent in Mumbai’s ready reckoner (RR) rates for 2025-26 (FY26) by the government of Maharashtra is likely to affect property prices in the city amid an increase in input costs of developers, industry players and market watchers said after the Maharashtra government’s department of registration and stamps issued a notification of the rate hike on Tuesday.

Across the state, the RR rate has been raised by 3.9 per cent on average. Thane’s average RR rate increased by 7.7 per cent, Navi Mumbai’s by 6.7 per cent, and Pune’s by 4.2 per cent. The rate changes