Real estate developers build a steady quarter even as demand woes bite

India’s top listed real estate developers reported steady growth in Q4FY25, supported by healthy pre-sales, even as earnings reflected signs of moderation amid elevated housing prices and subdued launches. “Q4FY25 was a steady quarter for top listed real estate developers, albeit with some signs of moderation compared to the aggressive growth observed in earlier quarters. Pre-sales remained strong across major cities, backed by continued demand in the mid to premium housing segments,” said Shobhit Agarwal, managing director and CEO, Anarock Capital.

According to Anarock, housing sales across key Indian cities declined by 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25 —