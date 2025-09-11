Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Dream11, Gameskraft, MPL among RMG firms losing unicorn status after ban

Dream11, Gameskraft, MPL among RMG firms losing unicorn status after ban

At least four RMG firms including Dream11, Games24x7, Gameskraft and MPL lost unicorn status after the gaming ban, while fintech players led the 11 new unicorns added in 2025

Firms such as Zupee and WinZO Games, valued between $500 million–$1 billion and $200–500 million respectively, also saw their billion-dollar ambitions dented after the ban.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

At least four real money gaming (RMG) companies lost their unicorn status after the enactment of the new online gaming act last month, which banned all forms of RMG such as ludo, poker, rummy and fantasy sports.
 
The affected companies include prominent names such as Dream11, Games24x7, Gameskraft and Mobile Premier League, according to data from the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Unicorn and Future Unicorn Report 2025.
 
Firms such as Zupee and WinZO Games, valued between $500 million–$1 billion and $200–500 million respectively, also saw their billion-dollar ambitions dented after the ban. 
Unicorns are start-ups with a valuation of
