Realty firms may post pre-sales growth in Q1FY26 despite demand moderation

Top listed real estate companies like DLF, Prestige, Lodha, and Oberoi are likely to post a growth in pre-sales on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) despite an overall demand moderation across top Indian cities. The developers’ growth in Q1 would be supported by new launches in the luxury category, even as they missed out meeting their FY25 guidance due to delay in approvals, said analysts.

“Some of the missed product launches (in FY25) have now been launched in Q1FY26. Our checks suggest a strong response to those launches, and hence our expectation of strong