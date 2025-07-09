Gaming firms craft new strategies to cash in on gameplay, scale reach

Indian game studios and publishers are crafting high-stakes strategies to monetise casual games, putting player stickiness at the core as they chase scale at home and the global market.

At the heart of the monetisation game, companies are betting on two pillars; in-app purchases and revenue from advertising, each bringing its own grind.

While in-app purchases hinge on strong user retention and take time to build momentum, advertising may offer quicker returns, but often at the cost of disrupting gameplay that may hurt immersion of gameplays.

From a casual gamer’s perspective, experts believe that sachet-style pricing could resonate well in