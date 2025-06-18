Realty firms eye senior living as rising demand reshapes home market

Realty companies are increasingly looking at senior living residential projects as a future revenue opportunity, as demand for high-end apartments with healthcare and medical facilities within complexes is expected to rise.

Developers including the Max group, PioneerUrban, Lifebridge Group, and others like Manasum Senior Living, Ashiana Housing, Primus Senior Living, and Paranjape Schemes with its Athashri brand are expanding within this segment. Most prefer multi-generational projects, which include senior-specific residences as part of a larger residential complex, while others are venturing into dedicated developments.

“We are foraying into senior living. Our first project will be launched before the end of