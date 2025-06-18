Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realty firms eye senior living as rising demand reshapes home market

Realty firms eye senior living as rising demand reshapes home market

Rising elderly population, demand for wellness-led housing drive real estate firms to invest over ₹3,000 crore in senior living projects with healthcare, luxury facilities

India is home to a large population of senior citizens, and given the changing demographics, demand for senior care as well as senior living facilities is expected to increase. | Representational Image

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Realty companies are increasingly looking at senior living residential projects as a future revenue opportunity, as demand for high-end apartments with healthcare and medical facilities within complexes is expected to rise.
 
Developers including the Max group, PioneerUrban, Lifebridge Group, and others like Manasum Senior Living, Ashiana Housing, Primus Senior Living, and Paranjape Schemes with its Athashri brand are expanding within this segment. Most prefer multi-generational projects, which include senior-specific residences as part of a larger residential complex, while others are venturing into dedicated developments.
 
“We are foraying into senior living. Our first project will be launched before the end of
