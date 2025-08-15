Friday, August 15, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realty, hospitality firms upbeat on GST Diwali bonanza and tax relief

Real estate and hospitality companies hope that GST reforms, including lower taxes and simplified compliance, will boost demand, support tourism, and aid in the growth of the economy

The realty segment is expected to get a boost from the GST reset, said industry executives, adding that it would complement the 100 basis points rate cuts by the RBI since January this year.

Akshara SrivastavaSanket KoulAneeka Chatterjee New Delhi/ Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Real estate and hospitality companies are upbeat about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Diwali gift’ of goods and services (GST) reforms and lower taxes on essential goods. While the hospitality industry is hopeful of lower tax rates, which will add to the tailwinds the sector is already witnessing and improve tourism, real estate industry executives believe that a two-slab rate structure to simplify compliance, and in turn lower costs for consumers, would help push sluggish demand in the housing sector.
 
“Lower taxes on rooms and dining could make the industry more competitive and help retain domestic tourists who opt for lower-cost
