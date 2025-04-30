Realty sector welcomes Supreme Court's order on builder-bank nexus

The real estate sector has welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement ordering a CBI probe into the ‘unholy nexus’ between developers and financial institutions, in the case where more than 1,200 homebuyers and borrowers petitioned the apex court that they were being forced to pay monthly instalments on flats that were not handed to them.

G Hari Babu, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), the self-regulatory body under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said that the judgement will pave the way for more transparency for homebuyers and put the onus of full accountability