Realty to take off as Navi Mumbai airport gears up for operations

Real estate near the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is poised for substantial growth as developers believe that the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (Naina), as well as enhanced connectivity to the region, would propel demand in the sector, starting from the Rs 10,000 crore planned township by the Adani Group.

The township will span across 1,000 acres, making it Adani’s largest real estate development so far, according to a Mint report. The port-to-power conglomerate’s big bet in the vicinity of the airport it built signifies the potential real estate growth in the region.

The airport, worth $2.1 billion,