Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ₹10,000 cr Adani township coming up near Navi Mumbai Airport. Details

₹10,000 cr Adani township coming up near Navi Mumbai Airport. Details

Adani Realty is planning a 1,000-acre township project near Navi Mumbai Airport, inspired by its Shantigram model

Adani

Adani Realty to launch its biggest township near Navi Mumbai Airport, spanning 1,000+ acres (Photo: Bloomberg)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Realty is preparing to roll out its most ambitious real estate venture to date — a township project next to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is also being developed by the Adani Group. The project will cover more than 1,000 acres, making it Adani’s largest real estate development so far, according to a Mint report citing sources.
 

A township twice the size of Dharavi redevelopment 

The Panvel-based township will be nearly double the size of the group’s 600-acre Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai. Spanning over a decade of phased construction, the mega township is set to transform Navi Mumbai’s real estate scene.
 
 
Inspired by Shantigram — Adani Realty’s flagship township in Ahmedabad launched in 2010 — the Navi Mumbai project, currently referred to as Adani Panvel, is being designed as a next-generation version of that landmark development.
 
“Given the size and scale of the Navi Mumbai township, the estimated investment will be double that of Shantigram, at over ₹10,000 crore. Right now, the project is referred to as Adani Panvel, but the name and format are inspired by Shantigram,” a source told Mint.
 

Launch strategy in motion 

Although the official launch is expected after the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, groundwork is already underway.

Also Read

PremiumAdani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Adani Green's solar project in Andhra Pradesh gets regulatory clarity

PremiumDharavi Redevelopment Project

Dharavi: Review of survey documents of 70,000 tenements set to kick start

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Energy sees 30% surge in operational capacity in FY25

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

CM Himanta discusses Rs 50K cr investment plans for Assam with Jeet Adani

cobalt copper, china

Adani Enterprises to launch world's largest copper smelter in four weeks

 
“The sales office is ready. The company is keen to create a buzz at the start and is deliberating on what kinds of products, apartments or plots, should be first launched. The project launch will happen only after the airport inauguration,” another source revealed.
 
Ahead of the public debut, Adani Realty is focused on securing all necessary regulatory approvals and building essential infrastructure. This includes a new access road to connect the township directly to the nearby expressway for better accessibility.  Also Read: Adani Green's solar project in Andhra Pradesh gets regulatory clarity

A decade of aggressive expansion 

Adani Realty entered the real estate space about 15 years ago. Initially part of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the realty business now operates under the Adani Realty brand via Adani Properties.
 
In recent years, the company has ramped up its presence in the real estate sector, capitalising on India’s booming housing demand. Last year, it launched 9 PBR, a premium residential project in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, featuring nine high-rises along Palm Beach Road.
 
According to a Mint report in April 2024, Adani Realty’s portfolio has crossed 200 million square feet, with 130 million square feet earmarked for future development.
 
The company is also making its mark in Mumbai’s high-stakes redevelopment market. It recently became the top bidder, alongside MHADA, for the ₹36,000 crore Motilal Nagar redevelopment in Goregaon. In another major acquisition, an Adani subsidiary purchased a prime 1.1-acre plot on South Mumbai’s Carmichael Road for over ₹170 crore.
 
Specialising in large-scale, residential-led projects, Adani Realty sees the Navi Mumbai township as a significant evolution from Shantigram. “Having established itself as a real estate brand, it can command a pricing premium over other projects,” a source added.
 

Navi Mumbai: New real estate frontier 

Navi Mumbai’s property market is experiencing a transformation, fuelled by massive infrastructure developments. Besides the new international airport, the 22-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link — connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai — is expected to boost real estate values in the region.
 
The airport itself is being developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd, a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd and Cidco, with Adani holding a 74 per cent stake.
 
Experts are optimistic about the growth potential. 
“There is growing demand for premium housing in the area,” said Ankit Talreja, city lead for Navi Mumbai at Anarock Group.
 
“The demand is largely from residents of Navi Mumbai who want to upgrade to better homes, and projects by branded developers,” he added.
 
Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman of Hiranandani Group, echoed this sentiment. “The city’s centre of gravity is set to shift with the opening of the new airport. The Noida airport may have a slower impact, but the Navi Mumbai airport will be impactful the day it starts.”
 

Top developers join the rush 

Other leading developers are also lining up projects in Navi Mumbai. K Raheja Corp Homes is gearing up to launch a five-tower residential project in Juinagar, while Godrej Properties recently acquired three land parcels totaling 6.5 acres in Kharghar for ₹717 crore to develop high-end homes.
 
According to JLL India, Navi Mumbai witnessed 24 land deals covering 368 acres between January 2023 and March 2025, with top developers actively expanding in the region.
 
“Given the kind of infrastructure development in the area, we expect huge demand for residential projects. Despite the demand for land, prices continue to be more reasonable compared to MMR. The government is also positioning Navi Mumbai as the ‘Third Mumbai’, so there is a lot of momentum right now,” said Shankar Arumugham, head of government advisory and solutions, India at JLL.

More From This Section

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Alphabet may shift Pixel production to India amid US tariffs on Vietnam

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta

Metals tycoon Agarwal seeks mining reboot amid debt overhaul, Saudi push

Premiumbonds

RIL buys up to ₹10,000 crore govt bonds as market expects softer yields

PremiumGensol Engineering

Gensol Engineering fraud: Lenders may approach Economic Offences Wing

Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics Q4 PAT jumps 67% YoY to ₹13.1 cr, revenue at ₹1,293 cr

Topics : Adani Group Adani Mumbai airport Navi Mumbai international airport Real Estate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksTS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon