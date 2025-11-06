Rebound in US biopharma funding may boost orders, says Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma Chairperson Nandini Piramal on Thursday said that a rebound in US biopharma funding could provide impetus to increased orders and growth going forward, after the company saw a drop in revenue from operations for the September quarter of 2025–26 (Q2FY26).

“There has been a lot of uncertainty in terms of biopharma funding, but some of that seems to be resolving. We have now seen an uptick in biopharma funding in both September and October overall,” she said.

Piramal added that this activity is giving a little more confidence