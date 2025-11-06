Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi to launch four Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday

PM Narendra Modi to launch four Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday

The new Vande Bharat trains will connect Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, cutting travel time and boosting regional connectivity

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat train will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly one hour of travel time. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday from Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday.
 
Which routes will the new Vande Bharat trains cover?
 
The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes.
 
“By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country,” the PMO said in its statement.
 
How will the Banaras–Khajuraho route benefit passengers?

Also Read

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat schedule announced, services to begin soon

Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat 4.0 to be built with focus on exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

ticket counter, indian railway

Big picture behind small climb in rail fares: Easing strain, minimal impactpremium

Vande Bharat

IRCTC to offer Kashmiri veg meals on Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train

Vande Bharat

Srinagar Vande Bharat fully booked for next 10 days: Railway Authority

 
The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.
 
 
“The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho,” the PMO said.
 
What are the details of the Lucknow–Saharanpur service?
 
The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat train will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly one hour of travel time.
 
The route will benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee.
 
How will Punjab and Delhi be connected faster?
 
The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in 6 hours and 40 minutes. The train will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.
 
What impact will the Ernakulam–Bengaluru train have?
 
The Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time by more than two hours, completing the journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes.
 
The government expects it to promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, boosting regional growth and collaboration.

More From This Section

identify thief, hacking, scam, fraud

India repatriates 270 citizens who fled from Myanmar scam hub to Thailand

IMD

IMD taking baby steps in using AI, but apprehensions over accuracy remainpremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch 150th anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram on Friday

IPL 2018, Suresh Raina, Dhoni

ED attaches ₹11 cr assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in betting case

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis orders probe into ₹300 crore land deal linked to Ajit Pawar's son

Topics : Narendra Modi Vande Bharat Express Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchMexican President HarassedNintendo Store App LaunchedMankind Pharma Q2 ResultsPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon