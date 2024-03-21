Recruitment companies see double digit demand for semiconductor jobs

With the four chip manufacturing facilities across the country going under construction, the demand for talent catering to the semiconductor manufacturing sector has shot up.

Data from staffing and recruiting firms indicate demand for talent in the sector is in double digits.

According to data from Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm, companies such as Kaynes Technology, Micron, and SRAM & MRAM Group are expected to hire a total of 12,000.

“The demand in semiconductor jobs is evident in the expansion plans of companies like Kaynes Technology (2,000 projected jobs), Micron Technology (5,000 projected jobs), and SRAM & MRAM Technologies (5,000 projected jobs), collectively creating a substantial increase in available positions compared to the previous year,” said Kantharaju Sanjeevappa, Business Head, Engineering Services, Xpheno Research - a workforce management firm.

Industry experts say that there’s a heightened need for skilled manpower in established functions like printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication, large-scale circuit manufacturing, foundry establishment, and silicon processing or semiconductor synthesis.

“The semiconductor manufacturing sector is witnessing a high double-digit growth especially for entry-level jobs and design specialists,” said Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business, TeamLease Edtech.

He further added, “Engineering skills are in demand across electrical, electronics, design, testing, and manufacturing of semiconductor components.”

The government is also estimating more than 1 lakh job opportunities in the coming years from the four upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Dholera, Sanand, and Assam.

Recruiting firms say that semiconductor companies are majorly hiring professionals in design, manufacturing, and R&D roles, and across domains like electrical engineering, hardware and software development, and telecom engineering.

Skills in semiconductor engineering, mechanical engineering, embedded manufacturing, and fabrication are the most in-demand skills in the industry, according to data from manpower consulting firms.

Of the total number of people in the semiconductor space, employees equipped in semiconductor engineering skills make up around 28 per cent of the total workforce, followed by mechanical engineers at 19 per cent, and embedded systems at 15.5 per cent, according to Xpheno data.

Jobs in the field range from a semiconductor technician at the entry level to a senior design architect or managerial positions.

Further, average packages range from Rs 6-8 lakh per annum for entry-level jobs in the industry, according to Xpheno data.

“Automation engineers specialised in digital and memory design, equipped with skills in Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Digital Signal Processing (DSP), are in high demand to meet the industry's needs,” said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit.

Since the semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) sector has a significantly larger presence in India, the majority of job roles include process engineer, integration engineer, testing engineer, middleware engineer, consultants in optoelectronics and mechatronics, and quality engineer, he explained.

Manpower consulting firms also point towards a lack of specialised undergraduate courses in semiconductor manufacturing and say that a majority of the training is oriented by engineering diploma courses when it comes to chip manufacturing skills.