Reliance JioStar to garner Rs 6,000 crore in IPL advertising revenues

58 per cent increase over last year's IPL

58 per cent increase over last year's IPL

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Reliance JioStar is set to create a record with advertising revenues, linear TV and digital combined, from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) expected to go past ₹6,000 crore, according to estimates by sources aware of the development and media planners. 
With 90 per cent of the inventories sold out, JioStar expects to ring in more than a 58 per cent increase over last year’s IPL, when it clocked ₹3,900 crore. 
Ad revenue, according to sources, is expected to be around 55 per cent from digital and 45 per cent from linear TV. That is because while ad inventories on
