ReNew secures $331 mn funding from ADB for Andhra renewable energy project

ReNew Energy Global Plc on Friday announced that it has secured $331 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as part of a $447 million financial package that will support the development of a large-scale clean energy project in Andhra Pradesh.

The balance of $146 million will be arranged by ADB through other lenders, the company said in a statement. The project integrates 837 megawatt (MW) wind and solar capacity with a 415 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS). It is expected to deliver 300 MW of peak power along with base-load