Friday, November 07, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / ReNew secures $331 mn funding from ADB for Andhra renewable energy project

ReNew secures $331 mn funding from ADB for Andhra renewable energy project

ReNew had, in April 2025, announced a $2.5 billion investment to develop a 2.8 GW hybrid renewable energy complex in Andhra Pradesh - one of India's largest projects at a single location

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy
premium

ReNew had, in April 2025, announced a $2.5 billion investment to develop a 2.8 GW hybrid renewable energy complex in Andhra Pradesh — one of India’s largest projects at a single location.

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ReNew Energy Global Plc on Friday announced that it has secured $331 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as part of a $447 million financial package that will support the development of a large-scale clean energy project in Andhra Pradesh.
 
The balance of $146 million will be arranged by ADB through other lenders, the company said in a statement. The project integrates 837 megawatt (MW) wind and solar capacity with a 415 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS). It is expected to deliver 300 MW of peak power along with base-load
Topics : Asian Development Bank ReNew Power renewable enrgy Andhra Pradesh government
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon