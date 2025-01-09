Rent taking up larger share of urban income, travel expenses rising

The average urban resident is now paying more towards rent as a share of total expenditure than was the case earlier.

The share of rent in consumption expenditure has risen to 6.58 per cent, according to data from the recently released Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24. This is the highest it has been in surveys going back to the turn of the millennium. The share of rent in urban expenditure was 4.46 per cent in a similar survey conducted in 1999-00. It has risen with every round of the survey.

The Survey polls people across the country to understand household