Home / Industry / News / Restaurants, pubs gear up for ICC Champions Trophy on super Sunday

Restaurants, pubs gear up for ICC Champions Trophy on super Sunday

India takes on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy finale on Sunday. The two clashed earlier in the series, where India won the match by 44 runs

India vs New Zealand head-to-head
India vs New Zealand

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

With the men in blue only one step away from lifting the coveted ICC Champions Trophy, restaurants and pubs across the country are gearing up for a bumper sales day on Sunday. India take on New Zealand in the final clash tomorrow. Earlier in the series, India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs.
 
“The excitement is high with this being the final. We are running multiple offers on beer buckets and cocktails,” says Rahul Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at The Beer Cafe.
 
The match will be screened live at all 51 outlets of the cafe across 21
Topics : ICC Champions Trophy quick service restaurants restaurants Indian Cricket

