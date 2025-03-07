Restaurants, pubs gear up for ICC Champions Trophy on super Sunday

With the men in blue only one step away from lifting the coveted ICC Champions Trophy, restaurants and pubs across the country are gearing up for a bumper sales day on Sunday. India take on New Zealand in the final clash tomorrow. Earlier in the series, India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs.

“The excitement is high with this being the final. We are running multiple offers on beer buckets and cocktails,” says Rahul Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at The Beer Cafe.

The match will be screened live at all 51 outlets of the cafe across 21