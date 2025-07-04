Results preview: Rising rural demand may reflect in FMCG firms' Q1 showing

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are seeing a sequential uptick in volumes and a continued recovery in rural demand, which they have told investors in their quarterly updates before their results.

However, AWL Agri Business (formerly known as Adani Wilmar) has pointed out in its update that other than its strategic consolidation of rice operations, it has witnessed muted consumer demand in the quarter.

In its update Dabur India said: “During the quarter, the Indian FMCG sector witnessed a sequential recovery in demand with uptick in volume growth particularly in urban markets.”

Godrej Consumer Products also said that its standalone