Retail demand shows signs of fatigue in Q4FY23 after strong run

Top-line growth to be healthy on a low base

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Retail market
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
The retail industry witnessed robust top-line growth for the greater part of the previous financial year, but demand has started to show signs of fatigue seen in the January-March quarter (fourth quarter, or Q4) of 2022-23 (FY23), especially in the apparel and innerwear segments. Jewellery, however, has managed to hold on to demand in the quarter.
“In the discretionary space, demand moderation in urban markets is expected to impact the quick-service restaurant and apparel categories the most, while paint, luggage, and jewellery should see resilient growth,” Systematic Institutional Equities observed in its preview of the sector.
In its quarterly update, Titan Company said its revenues in Q4FY23 grew 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY), aided by higher growth contributions from watches and wearables and emerging businesses. Also, its jewellery division grew 23 per cent YoY.
Topics : Indian retail industry | Retail Industry

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

