Retailers expect double-digit uptick as Black Friday sales go live

Retailers are expecting a double-digit growth in footfall and in overall sales during the Black Friday period, which they believe would also pave the way for a strong close to the year as they rolled out limited period “steal deals” beginning Friday.

Shopping mall operators are expecting good business during the extended weekend as people pour in, queuing up outside stores and trial rooms alike.

The early festival start has helped sustain steady traction across DLF malls, “with a 20 per cent rise in footfall giving us a solid lead-in to Black Friday as shopper confidence improves steadily,” said Pushpa