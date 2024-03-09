Retrospective fine? Experts seek clarity on CCI rule on global turnover

The Competition Amendment Act’s latest provision for calculating penalties based on global turnover is likely to be applicable on the ongoing Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigations, including in various Big Tech cases awaiting final orders. However, experts say there is a need for clarification on whether this law applies to new complaints or the ongoing investigations.

“The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification (regarding global turnover for penalty calculation) is an explanation to Section 27 of the principal Act. It deals with the type of orders that the CCI can pass. It would mean trouble for companies as in cases