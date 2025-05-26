Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Revenue-share model 2.0: Levy USO-like fee on OTTs, telcos tell DoT

LTGs take up a significant portion of the network bandwidth, the carriers claimed previously, while asking them to give a share of their revenues towards the infrastructure spend

telecom
The LTGs like Netflix, WhatsApp, Amazon Prime, Facebook, Instagram, and Zoom, pay corporation tax as well as GST to the Indian government. | Illustration: Binay sinha

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

The revenue-sharing tussle between telecom operators and over-the-top (OTT) apps has taken a fresh turn. Now, telcos want the government to play a role in getting data-guzzling OTTs — which they refer to as large traffic generators (LTGs) — to pay a charge for using the telecom networks to offer their services to consumers. 
Telecom service providers, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, have collectively proposed to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that a levy be imposed on such OTTs’ income generated from India. That levy could get pooled into the Consolidated Fund of India or the Digital
Topics : OTT platforms telecom services DoT Telcos Supreme Court

