Revenue-share model 2.0: Levy USO-like fee on OTTs, telcos tell DoT

The revenue-sharing tussle between telecom operators and over-the-top (OTT) apps has taken a fresh turn. Now, telcos want the government to play a role in getting data-guzzling OTTs — which they refer to as large traffic generators (LTGs) — to pay a charge for using the telecom networks to offer their services to consumers.

Telecom service providers, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, have collectively proposed to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that a levy be imposed on such OTTs’ income generated from India. That levy could get pooled into the Consolidated Fund of India or the Digital