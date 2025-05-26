Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Advertising revenues of media companies to stay weak through H1 FY26

Advertising revenues of media companies to stay weak through H1 FY26

Media firms face continued pressure on advertising revenues as weak consumption, cautious spending and content fatigue weigh on recovery in early FY26

According to a media analyst and a media buying executive, ad revenue is expected to remain subdued in the first half of FY26 and may begin recovering from the third quarter, as consumer spending gradually picks up

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

The financial year 2024–25 (FY25) was a challenging one for media companies due to a decline in advertising revenues, led by a weak consumption environment. Media analysts and executives anticipate advertising revenues will remain under pressure during the first half of FY26, with cautious spending expected to persist.
 
This comes after media companies saw little relief in the January–March quarter (Q4FY25), when advertising revenue continued to decline year-on-year (YoY), largely due to a higher base in the same quarter last year, which benefited from election-related spending.
 
According to a media analyst and a media buying executive, ad revenue is expected
