Review on vehicle scrappage policy: Used truck mkt prices spike up to 21%

With the government reviewing its Vehicle Scrappage Policy, the price of used trucks has spiked by as much as 21 per cent in certain segments. The rise in used market prices is also driven by demand from the government's infrastructure projects, according to industry sources.

According to the Shriram Mobility Bulletin, a monthly report that tracks used vehicle sales, truck rentals, and retail automobile sales, the price of used commercial vehicles (UCV) in the 1.5 to 2-tonne category registered a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, followed by a 12 per cent rise in the 7.5 to 16-tonne