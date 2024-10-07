Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Review on vehicle scrappage policy: Used truck mkt prices spike up to 21%

Review on vehicle scrappage policy: Used truck mkt prices spike up to 21%

This comes at a time when truck rentals, a key barometer of goods movement, remained firm in September as pre-festive stocking continued across India

Truck
Premium

The Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi and Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi routes also recorded moderate growth, with increases of 1 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the government reviewing its Vehicle Scrappage Policy, the price of used trucks has spiked by as much as 21 per cent in certain segments. The rise in used market prices is also driven by demand from the government's infrastructure projects, according to industry sources.

According to the Shriram Mobility Bulletin, a monthly report that tracks used vehicle sales, truck rentals, and retail automobile sales, the price of used commercial vehicles (UCV) in the 1.5 to 2-tonne category registered a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, followed by a 12 per cent rise in the 7.5 to 16-tonne
Topics : Vehicle scrapping Vehicle scrap policy truck market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon