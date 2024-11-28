Rewriting maritime map: Centre charts course for broader ship ownership

Building on the Centre’s Budget announcement this year to increase India’s share in ship owning and shipbuilding, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is looking to overhaul the domestic maritime space by introducing four new legislations. These proposed Bills, among other provisions, will allow for an expanded scope of ownership for ships to be considered India-flagged.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, which is expected to be discussed in the Parliament’s ongoing winter session, will allow for easier eligibility for vessel registration — allowing overseas citizens of India, non-resident Indians, and limited liability partnerships to register ships under the Indian