RIL, Adani Enterprises, L&T win incentives for electrolyser manufacturing

The tender was floated under Centre's Green Hydrogen Mission

The electrolyser is expected to generate 4.5 tonnes of green hydrogen a day
Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

For India’s maiden tender for electrolyser manufacturing under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), the Centre has finalised successful bidders which include Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Adani Enterprises, and L&T.

Out of the 21 bidders, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has shortlisted 8 players. These companies have placed bids for the incentives they would require to set up the specified manufacturing capacity of electrolysers. The total incentive awarded is Rs 2,220 crore for 1.5 gigawatts of manufacturing.

Electrolysers use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. They are crucial for producing low-emission hydrogen from renewable or nuclear electricity.

The bids in

Topics : hydrogen L&T Adani Group Indian companies Solar Energy Corporation of India

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

