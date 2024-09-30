Rising demand sparks expansion of women, child care services by hospitals

Sensing high demand for specialised women and child healthcare services, Indian hospitals are embarking on expansion plans for such services, including new centres, expanding the workforce, and adding more super-specialities to their fold.

Apart from overall population growth, hospital sector insiders say that there is rising demand for specialised maternal and child healthcare services such as obstetrics, gynaecology, infertility, neonatology, and paediatrics.

Leading hospital chain Aster DM recently announced the launch of its new Women & Children Hospital in Hyderabad. The 300-bed, state-of-the-art facility will address the unique healthcare needs of women and children of all ages.