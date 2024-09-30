Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Rising demand sparks expansion of women, child care services by hospitals

Rising demand sparks expansion of women, child care services by hospitals

Hospital sector insiders say that there is rising demand for specialised maternal and child healthcare services such as obstetrics, gynaecology, infertility, neonatology, and paediatrics

hospitals health hospital bed
Premium

Representative Picture

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sensing high demand for specialised women and child healthcare services, Indian hospitals are embarking on expansion plans for such services, including new centres, expanding the workforce, and adding more super-specialities to their fold.

Apart from overall population growth, hospital sector insiders say that there is rising demand for specialised maternal and child healthcare services such as obstetrics, gynaecology, infertility, neonatology, and paediatrics.

Leading hospital chain Aster DM recently announced the launch of its new Women & Children Hospital in Hyderabad. The 300-bed, state-of-the-art facility will address the unique healthcare needs of women and children of all ages.
Topics : hospitals Health sector Child care Women health Child healthcare Women health in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon