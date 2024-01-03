Rs 26,400 cr on the cards for FAME-III, Rs 200 cr to support e-tractors

The ministry of heavy industries is working on broad contours of the third phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles or FAME-III. Based on discussions with stakeholders, the ministry is proposing to allocate Rs 26,400 crore for FAME-III subsidy alone with electric two wheelers getting around Rs 8,158 crore, electric buses Rs 9,600 crore and electric three-wheelers Rs 4,100 crore, according to sources in the know. Along with some other components like setting up an innovation fund and money for testing , the total allocation could cross Rs 33,000 crore, estimates suggest.

Further discussions on the basic contours