Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rs 26,400 cr on the cards for FAME-III, Rs 200 cr to support e-tractors

Further discussions on basic contours of scheme are currently ongoing. Focus of proposed scheme will clearly be on enhancing electric-based and environment-friendly public transportation in country

electric vehicle
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:37 PM IST
The ministry of heavy industries is working on broad contours of the third phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles or FAME-III. Based on discussions with stakeholders, the ministry is proposing to allocate Rs 26,400 crore for FAME-III subsidy alone with electric two wheelers getting around Rs 8,158 crore, electric buses Rs 9,600 crore and electric three-wheelers Rs 4,100 crore, according to sources in the know. Along with some other components like setting up an innovation fund and money for testing , the total allocation could cross Rs 33,000 crore, estimates suggest.

Further discussions on the basic contours

Also Read

Finmin questions rationale for extending FAME scheme beyond current fiscal

Govt approves Rs 3,760 cr viability gap funding to boost energy storage

VST Tractors November sales: Total sales drop 19%, tractor sales down 46%

EV makers face legal action over wrongful FAME II incentive claims

Swaraj unveils new range of tractors in 40-50 horsepower category

UP Rera directs real estate developers to sell units on carpet area basis

U'khand HC seeks reply from SIDCUL on allotment of green belt land to firms

Sales of homes up to Rs 50 lakh dip 16% last year; total sales 10-yr high

Competition among Delhi, Noida airports expected to be intense: CAPA India

Govt launches 9th round of oil, gas blocks for bidding, ONGC wins big

Topics : FAME Viability Gap Funding electric buses heavy industry ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon